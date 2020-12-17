Angelina Jolie has been barred from working on the critically acclaimed movie and here’s why

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Angelina Jolie has established itself with one of the ones most respected in Hollywood, in front of and behind the camera.

Described as “one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry”, Jolie is also well-known for their humanitarian work, particularly in the defence of the country at the time.

The work on the film beloved by critics, and the big blockbusters have been instrumental in the building of the fortune of an actress, valued today at about $ 120 million dollars.

A lot of fans don’t know this, but it’s a star, almost took part in a major motion picture was released in 2013 is Gravity.

Gravity has been one of the most successful movies of 2013, focusing on the innovative filming techniques to tell the story of two astronauts struggling to survive after an accident and then leave them to drift in space.

The film was a big hit at the Oscars, and has grossed more than us $ 700 million at your box office in the world.

Starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, the movie almost featured a cast that is quite different.

The gravity has started its production with a budget of $ 100 million, and it found a couple of challenges to climb to the stars.

Before director Alfonso Cuarón choose from Bullock and Clooney, both of the offerings have been made to Angelina Jolie, and Robert Downey, Jr.!

The god, Tony Stark has been unable to accept the proposition as being involved in the recording of the MCU. Angelina Jolie, for his part, seemed to be very interested in the concept of the film.

The actress has almost agreed to act serious, but at the last minute, ended up hampered by contracts that are already set up with other studios.

“I talked to Angelina, but she was already starting to burn a movie. After that, she wanted to become a director,” said Cuarón.

In the film, they prevented him in the line-up of Angelina Jolie in Gravity, has been the iconic Maleficent, to be released in 2014.

Sandra Bullock also ended up taking on the role of astronaut Ryan Stone, who has become one of the performances of the most celebrated of his career. The star has been nominated for the academy award for Best Actress and has received an impressive salary of us $ 70 million.