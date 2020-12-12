Woman Frustrates Robbie Williams and Bans Sex During Holiday Parties

Ayda Field apologized to her podcast listeners after her husband’s insistence on “Christmas sex”

Musician Robbie Williams expressed his frustration after his wife, actress Ayda Field, banned sex at their home during the holidays. The suspension of sex by the couple from Christmas Ayda was revealed by the latest edition of the podcast presented by them, ‘At Home With the Williamses’, reports The Sun.

Asked by her husband if she was willing to have “Christmas sex”, Ayda was emphatic in her denial of the proposal. Married since 2010, the actress and musician are the parents of four children.

“Are you in the mood for Christmas sex?” Asked the musician. His wife replied, “Oh, God, no. Do you want sex for Christmas? ”.

“No, I don’t care,” replied the musician in a tone of disappointment. “So sex is off the wish list? You never know what can happen, the Christmas atmosphere. I thought of dancing naked with a bow around my penis, being our Christmas luxury ”.

Ayda then again refused her husband’s offer, apologizing to her listeners: “Oh God, I’m sorry about that”.