Will Smith’s Mother-in-Law Goes Crazy With the Nets With a Steel Abdomen and Sports Top

Adrienne Norris, the mother of Jada Pinkett and mother-in-law of Will Smith, surprised users after showing her beautiful figure in a photograph; in a short time, the image went viral, generating a large number of reactions from users.

United States.- Adrienne Norris, Will Smith’s mother-in-law has surprised thousands of users with a photograph that leaves a lot to the imagination, but above all, it has generated thousands of admiring reactions because at 67 years of age she looks like a quiet young woman even more than his own daughter, J Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the photograph, Adrienne Norris wears black sports pants that are quite smeared that reveals her enviable figure, however, what really struck everyone was her steel abdomen, a phenomenal six-pack that surely has cost her too many hours of training.

As if that were not enough, the woman showed off by wearing a sports top that reveals a little more of her body, on the other hand, despite the fact that her hair was a bit disheveled, which is understandable since she was in her training routine, Adrienne looks gorgeous.

The publication unleashed madness on different Internet platforms, generating a large number of reactions and comments from Internet users, who did not miss the opportunity to congratulate her and dedicate words of encouragement, in addition, that she has become the source of inspiration for others. women her age.

How can you see yourself like this at 67! I can’t believe it, I must exercise soon. “I want to see myself as you when I am your age, you look excellent.” “I can’t believe you are 67 years old.” “You are beautiful, congratulations on all your effort.” “You are a great source of inspiration, especially now that we are going through a difficult time, you are beautiful”, were some comments from her followers.

For her part, Adrienne Norris commented that it has been difficult to stay in shape during the Covid-19 health contingency since she has avoided visiting gyms. He also recommended that users always use the mask to avoid further infections.

It should be noted that the enviable figure of Adrienne Norris is not at all a surprise, for a long time she has dedicated herself to leading a healthy life full of exercise and especially good nutrition, so much so that today many followers say that she looks younger than his own daughter, Jada Pinkett.

As if that were not enough, on other occasions Willow Smith, Will Smith’s daughter, has shared photos on social networks where daughter, mother, and grandmother are seen exercising together, which has created a strong bond between them.