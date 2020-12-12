Where Is Adele’s New Album, Fans Wonder

The successful British singer has not made many statements about what will be her new musical project, which fans have been looking forward to for years.

Just over five years have passed since Adele released her latest album ‘ 25 ‘, which received high praise from her fans, the general public, and critics.

However, little has been known about the new work of the British singer, creator of great successes such as ‘ Rolling in the deep ‘ and ‘ Hello ‘, except that it is in process and with a possible release for 2021.

It is known by her loyal fans that, because she is the one who writes it and is very involved in every aspect around it, that Adele takes a good time between one album and the other, to make sure that it is to her liking. itself, and that it produces the great successes that move its audience.

Almost immediately from the release of ’25’ speculation began about what will be his new musical work, which promises to be as powerful as his other proposals.

It was even rumored, defended in some statements by the same interpreter of ‘Someone Like You’, that he would venture into a sound closer to dance music, abet somewhat distant from the ballads that have made many cry and smile.

In a recording of the singer speaking to fans at a social event earlier this year, her own voice was heard saying that the world could look forward to her album for the month of September. Speculation quickly began and many took it for granted that we would finally have new Adele music.

However, with the passing of the months, which were marked by the covid-19 pandemic, little was known about what Adele was preparing for the last four months of the year, and it began to be said that the quarantine forced the great vocalist to suspend the project.

To date, there is no confirmed date for the big comeback of the multiple Grammy and Oscar winners.

On her Instagram, which she does not update very often, one of her fans openly asked in one of the comments what happened to the new album, to which the singer honestly said, “I honestly have no idea .”

When the special appearance was announced on the American comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October, where many artists tend to go when they have new material to promote, it began to be said that it would finally be time to discover the new successor single to ‘Water under the bridge ‘, his last. But fans were disappointed to see that it was not the case and that Adele’s participation was only to act in the fun skits that the program presents.

After finishing the show, Adele thanked her for the good reception she had and confirmed that, indeed, her new album would not see the light soon.

“ I’m going back to my cave to be the lady of the cats that I am; I see them until next year, ”he wrote.

While artists who started their careers almost on par with her, such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, released albums this year, including two, in Swift’s case, Adele’s fans will continue to hunger for new music. of one of the most successful singers of all time.