The Burrito With the Name of Miley Cyrus That Drove Her Fans Crazy

The Chipotle restaurant chain promised to launch a burrito with the name of Miley Cyrus, a promise they kept, offering promotions for their fans

It is known that Miley Cyrus is very active at all times on her social networks, interacting very often with her most loyal followers.

Tik Tok is definitely the social network of the moment, and Miley Cyrus herself knows it, and that is why she has joined the trend of artists who use the video platform, making funny comments on the posts in which her fans mention it.

It was on this occasion the Chipotle company tagged the interpreter of ‘Prisoner’, in one of her posts, announcing that if Miley commented on the video they would launch a burrito with her name. The singer did not do much to beg, and immediately left a comment, very much in her style, accepting the offer.

The brand soon made it known that it was not a joke what it was promising, so the new Chipotle burrito was officially launched with the name of Miley Cyrus.

But it didn’t end there, as Chipotle brought several of the new burritos to Miley Cyrus’ hands for her and her family, who shortly after confirmed that they had already eaten her new gift.

The order the singer received came with a note not only congratulating her on reaching number 1 on the Billboard rock chart but also offering a reward for the first 10,000 customers who ordered the new delicacy.

“Thank you for teaching the world that it’s okay to be a little extra,” he said. ” We couldn’t forget about your fans, so tell them to feel free to text ‘PLASTICHEARTS’ to 888-222.”

Miley herself was equally excited, posting a video of her promoting the new appetizer on her Twitter account. Inside one of the giant Chipotle bags, Miley Cyrus threw new burritos into the air, without forgetting, of course, to remind everyone of the importance of wearing masks due to the health emergency the world is going through.

“Wear a mask, eat a burrito (but not at the same time),” wrote the creator of great hits like ‘Midnight Sky’ with humor.

Wear a mask. Eat burritos. (Not at the same time lol) #GuacIsExtraButSoIsMiley pic.twitter.com/9r5LmYinrr — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 11, 2020

Fans, of course, were quick to send their message to be among the first to try the new burrito in honor of their musical idol, quickly causing the promotion to sell out.

“Sorry, we’ve run out of burritos. But Miley still loves them, ” fans received when claiming the promotion by text message.