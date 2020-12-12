Suzy Cortez Shakes up Twitter Users With Her Exercise Routine

The model from Brazil shook the bird’s social network by showing how exercise has paid off on her toned body

Much in her style, the Brazilian model Suzy Cortez showed her followers how good constant exercise and discipline do to her body.

With her daring posts on Twitter, the model again showed her well-worked figure, which raised the temperature in the bird’s social network.

The Brazilian has always had her followers accustomed to seeing her in very tight gym clothes, or with very little of it. And this time was not the exception. With different posts, the beautiful Latina drove users crazy with the results of her daily routine.

In one of the videos, taken from her Tik Tok and posted on her Twitter account, she looks very pretty, with a ponytail holding her long brown hair, highlighting her bright blue eyes. With a shot from above, you can see in the background the exercise machines of the gym you go to. Her clothing consists of a blue top with a very low neckline, and white leggings.

Apparently, the Brazilian had her routine to exercise the gluteus this time, as she made it known with a photo on the same social network, wearing a tight yellow jumpsuit and her long hair falling over her shoulders.

“Butt workout day,” Suzy Cortes wrote in the same post.

And it seems that the model is very proud of the results of her training because she also gave her followers a photo in full training.

Those who follow her more closely did not hesitate to express her good looks, with responses to her tweets in which there is nothing other than flattery to her beauty and her curvy figure.

Currently, Suzy Cortez has more than 263 thousand followers on Twitter, receiving between 200 and 500 I like in each publication. On Instagram, on the other hand, he has a greater number of followers, with more than 2.4 million, of which he receives between 15 and 50 thousand likes in each of his photos and videos.

And it is that Suzy Cortez is not at all sorry to show her body, because with hard work and effort she has managed to maintain the enviable figure that subscribers to all her social networks fall in love with.

In another post, also made on Twitter, she is seen a little more relaxed, lying face down on the white sand of the beach, which contrasts with the tanned skin tone of the model, who wears in a colorful swimsuit neon very in trend, which made internet users fall in love.