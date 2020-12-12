Rapper Lil Wayne Pleaded Guilty to Possession of Firearm

American rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of a firearm, several US media reported a crime for which he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Florida state law prohibits those sentenced to prison terms from possessing weapons.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, his real name, was convicted more than a decade ago on another firearms-related charge.

“I plead guilty,” said the 38-year-old rapper in a virtual appearance in court in Miami, according to US media.

According to the Miami Herald, Lil Wayne, who has a home in South Florida, admitted that the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his.

The gun was reportedly given to him as a gift for Father’s Day.

The sentence will be pronounced on January 28.

Winner of five Grammy Awards, Lil Wayne was shown a few days before the US presidential election alongside a smiling Donald Trump.