Joe Alwyn’s Family Refuses to Deny Marriage to Taylor Swift and Rumors Escalate

After Taylor posted a photo with a lacy dress and flower headband, fans are convinced that the singer would have married Joe Alwyn in the quarantine

After fans were in an uproar over the hypothesis that Taylor Swift would have already exchanged rings with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, because of a photo in which she appears in a lacy dress and a white flower headband – the image is part of the music video for the song ‘Willow’ – now, then, fans seem to have more reason to be suspicious.

Joe Alwyn’s family fueled rumors that the actor secretly married Taylor. The Daily Mail reported that when it approached Joe’s family to comment on the wedding rumor, they didn’t deny it and simply said to the publication, “I’m sorry, I’m not going to say anything.”

Yesterday, Taylor announced that he was releasing his ninth studio album ‘Evermore’ at midnight, in addition to the music video for the lead single ‘Willow’. In a photo from the video, the singer wears a delicate ivory lace dress with a white wreath. The fans were convinced that the look looked like a wedding dress and would be a hint that she would have married Joe. Taylor and the British actor have been dating since 2016.