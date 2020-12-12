David and Victoria Beckham to Build Super Cellar for 3,000 Bottles of Wine in Mansion

The couple’s property in the countryside of England is valued at R $ 40 million

Former football player David Beckham and stylist and singer Victoria Beckham are going to build a super cellar with the capacity for 3,000 bottles of wine at the family’s mansion in the Cotswolds in central England.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the couple has already filed the documentation asking for the authorization of the work for the West Oxfordshire District Council. The couple’s mansion is currently valued at £ 6 million, equivalent to almost 40 million reais.

The English press reports that David and Victoria had already been authorized to build the cellar in the basement of the property’s garage, but now they decided to expand the space and need a new authorization from the local authorities for the work.

The country mansion of the former Manchester United athlete and the former Spice Girl has served as a residence for the couple and three of their four children during the period of social isolation resulting from the new coronavirus pandemic.

The only family member who is not living there is the couple’s firstborn, photographer Brooklyn Beckham, who now lives in the United States with his fiancee, actress, and model Nicola Peltz. The two have plans to hold two wedding ceremonies in 2021.