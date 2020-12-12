Britney Spears Makes Fun of Her Own Social Media Posts

The singer made fun of her habit of taking selfies very similar to Instagram

Britney Spears made a joke with her own social media posts in a new Instagram post.

On Thursday (10), the 38-year-old singer shared a selfie very similar to other photos on her profile. In the caption, she wrote: “Same capture … Same angle … Same person … Same shirt … Different EYES!”

Several fans joined the artist’s game. “It’s totally different and unique; nothing to do with anything you’ve done before,” commented one follower, while another said, “Same superstar; same living legend.”

Another fan wrote, “We love this photo now just as much as we love it every time it was posted.”

In November, Britney had published a selfie in which she wears the same outfit, make-up, and hairstyle as the newly posted photo – suggesting that the two images were taken on the same day.

As early as September, she said she doesn’t like to “recycle” her selfies. “You know how the girls are … It’s the same top and the same hairstyle, but if you look at the details, it’s a completely different picture,” he wrote on Instagram.

This Friday, Britney announced the song ‘Matches’, which was made in partnership with the boy band Backstreet Boys. “I’m so excited to know what you guys think!”, She said in a post. Listen to the collaboration below: