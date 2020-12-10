When Will Singer Billie Eilish Release Her New Studio Album?

The 18-year-old singer and sister of music producer Finneas O’Connell gave the good news of her new album in an interview for Vanity Fair.

Billie Eilish has had a good year musically speaking as far as possible. At the beginning of this 2020, she made history at the Grammy Awards ceremony, being the youngest artist to win all the most important awards: Best New Artist, Album of the Year (When we all fall asleep, where do we go? “), Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his acclaimed worldwide hit “Bad guy.”

Over the past months, the sister of songwriter and producer Finneas O’Connell has been releasing several singles such as “My future”, “No time to die” and her latest track “Therefore I am”, which many of her fans have taken up as a preview of what will be his second studio album.

When will Billie Eilish release her new album? This is the question that millions of followers ask themselves. Although she did not reveal the date on which she will release her new record production (which will arrive sometime in 2021), in a recent interview for the American magazine Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter originally from Los Angeles, California revealed that she has 16 new songs, lists to delight your audience.

She also stated that she and her brother Finneas have been working very hard on these new songs. “I think I’ve improved defending my opinions. Finneas and I compose very fast, I really enjoy it a lot more and I feel like I’m pretty good. Right now I have like 16 songs that we’ve been working on and I love them all. I’m afraid I won’t. having been for this year, my brother and I don’t think we would have done everything we have created. “

Billie Eilish commented that through text messages, they informed their record company when they finished creating one of these songs. “There was a period of time, a month or so ago, we would just text the label like, ‘song finished, another song finished, another song finished.’

This 2020 has brought him many joys and successes, but also some sadness. Recently the singer reported through her social networks, the definitive cancellation of her “Where do we go? World tour”. Through a statement he stated in this regard:

“Hi guys, I wish I could have seen you on tour this year. I’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much that I can’t even tell you how much. We have tried as many different scenarios as possible to reschedule the tour, but neither is possible and while I know many of you want to keep your tickets and VIP passes, the best we can do for all of you is to return your ticket money as soon as we can. Stay tuned to the email for more information on this process and when we are ready and safe, we will let you know when everyone can buy tickets for the next tour again. I love you very much, stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask. “

Arts and Sciences of the United States announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards, a ceremony that will take place on January 31, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. These were the nominations that Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell (full name of the singer-songwriter) received:

“Everything I wanted” – Record of the year.

“Everything I wanted” – Song of the year.

“Everything I wanted” – Best solo pop performance.

“No time to die” – The best song written for audiovisual media.

“Thanks to the Recording Academy for recognizing ‘Everything I wanted’ and ‘No time to die’, very grateful,” he said on his social networks.