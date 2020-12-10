The Advice of the Actress Bárbara de Regil, for People Not Accepted by Their Families

The Mexican actress starring in “Rosario Tijeras” and also a fitness coach, shared with her fans some valuable messages of acceptance and self-love

In general, the beautiful Bárbara de Regil, shares on her Instagram account her exercise routines, photographs where she shows off the goddess body she has, moments with her beautiful daughter Mar Alexa de Regil, photos with her Fernando Schoenwald, motivational phrases, and much more. Recently, the Mexican actress surprised by a series of publications that she carried out in the stories of this social network.

“What to do when your family does not accept you?”, Asked the protagonist of the series “Rosario Tijeras” to her followers. The also fitness coach and influencer, gave several tips for all those people who go through this situation. “The family is usually the most important thing, but they have to understand that you are the most important person in your life,” said the actress from Mexico City.

Bárbara de Regil, cousin of the charismatic television host Marco Antonio Regil (presenter of remembered programs such as “Atínale al Precio” and “100 Mexicanos Said”), stated that the reality that it is only you can approve and disapprove in any aspect of your life, also mentioning that no one knows you better than yourself.

“Understand your path and be proud of who you are. You will always do the best you can (with your level of consciousness), so decide freely, you are responsible for your life and choices.”

Finally, the statuesque 33-year-old actress said that it is impossible to please every member of the family. “Try to make the best of your life without affecting others, but always thinking that you are the most important person, and with whom you are going to live the rest of your life.”

In a post on her Instagram feed, Bárbara de Regil continued to surprise with her messages; In this publication, he spoke about repentance and changes, he also accompanied his words with a heart emoji: “There are days when everything is messy … hair, face, words, heart. With patience and without self-punishment for taking hasty decisions, everything passes. What I am learning today is, regret is useless, the best regret is simply changed. “

The beautiful actress who has also participated in films such as “Crazy about work”, “Rebellion of the Godinez” and others, has a great body that she does not hesitate to show whenever she has the opportunity. This Wednesday afternoon he shared a photo showing off his anatomy when wearing a tiny swimsuit.

In the photo, her sensual steel abdomen stood out at first glance. How does Bárbara de Regil manage to have this great body of temptation? … she herself shares her “secret”:

A good diet.

Exercise.

Peace of mind.

Self-love.

Vegan protein.

Let us remember that Bárbara de Regil had her beginnings on Mexican television in 2009 when she was part of the reality show “New generation Telehit”, a project in which the new host of this channel (one of the most important music channels in Mexico was sought and Latin America, owned by Televisa Networks). Later he had his acting debut in 2011 in the telenovela “Bajo el alma”, along with the Chilean actor Matías Novoa.

The actress obtained great fame and acting recognition by starring in the Mexican version of “Rosario Tijeras”, which ran for three seasons and was produced by Televisión Azteca.