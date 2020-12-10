Taylor Swift’s Phrase That Anticipates Important Career Releases

Since the beginning of her career, Taylor Swift has adopted a certain phrase with which she has made her fans jump and scream with excitement, do you recognize her?

United States.- Taylor Swift is one of the most important singers in the world, crowned as the artist of the decade by the American Music Awards (AMAs) and winner of ten Grammy awards for her incredible albums and singles, she has achieved a great bond with his millions of followers around the world. Whether it’s track number 5, track number 13, or some phrases, the American continues to look for other ways to keep her work secret.

Since time immemorial, Taylor has made his followers follow each of his steps in detail, as well as analyze the lyrics of his songs or what he shares on social networks. An example of the aforementioned is the phrase that he has adopted since 2012 and that he uses every time he will take an important step in his musical career.

It is the phrase “Not a lot going on at the moment”, the same that the singer has used on different occasions, being the first, or at least the one that everyone remembers, in 2012, in the box of the launch of his fourth studio album “Red”, used to advance the release of his single ‘ 22 ‘, the fourth official single from the disc composed alongside Max Martin and Shellback.

The singer shared photographs of her wearing a white t-shirt with the phrase printed on the front, managing to place it as one of the phrases that when she uses it excites her fans and makes her fans jump with happiness, although at some point they forgot it, with her recent pleasant news they remembered her with great appreciation.

But this was only one of the first times that he anticipated that something was close, the second time was this 2020, at the beginning of this difficult year while facing the dreaded coronavirus disease. Taylor shared a photo looking spectacular almost natural and from home, with loose, wavy hair with fringes and a tender look with light blue eyes.

It was on April 27 of this year when Taylor shared the photograph, writing “Not a lot going on at the moment” in anticipation of a release, but what no one expected was that it would be his eighth studio album ” Folklore “, something different from what had previously been done and critically acclaimed.

This record was made during the days of isolation at home, hanging out with top artists like Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff. While the visual part was developed with Laura Sisk, Jon Low, Serban Ghenea, and Beth Garrabrant.

But that’s not all, on November 22 he shared another photograph with the same message, this time he is seen sitting in an armchair, wearing comfortable clothes and a black and white concept that immediately caught everyone’s attention. his followers, because for the third time he shared this iconic phrase.

Two days later the announcement came; The singer joined Disney + in the scene of her arrival in Latin America and recorded the concert from home entitled “Folklore: the long pond studio sessions”, a concept never seen before since it was possible to know the behind each and every one of the 16 songs that he recorded for this album in which he tested genres such as alternative rock, indie folk, electro-folk, and chamber pop.

Now, every time Taylor Swift makes a suspicious move or shares this phrase that has already become very relevant among her actions, it is certain that the singer will do something of great importance, such as the release of ‘ 22 ‘, a song in which he ventured into the pop genre, or an unexpected musical launch, to an audiovisual production that is also launched unexpectedly.