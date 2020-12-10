Suzy Cortez’s Game of Provocation in This Video

The beautiful and attractive Brazilian model uploads a short video with which she plays to provoke her hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks. Do not miss it

Brazil.- Once again, as she usually does, the Brazilian model with the most elaborate and rounded posterior shapes, Suzy Cortez reiterates with a short but hot video that, to move her two great attractions, she is the only queen.

Miss Bumbum 2019 who, for something very big, was called like that last year in her native Brazil, never tires of uploading multimedia files to her social networks in which she verifies daily that there is no woman on planet Earth who moves her trunk better inferior as she does since those movements require a dexterity that goes beyond having a beautiful and toned body: years and years of excessive training is what has made Suzy Cortez the queen of movements in her attractiveness.

With a short but revealing enough video on TikTok, re-uploaded to her official Twitter account, the Brazilian model greatly delights her hundreds of thousands of followers. In the video, you can see how, with great satisfaction on her part, Cortez is in charge of sensually moving the physical attractions that made her the winner of the Miss Bumbum 2019 contest award.

In addition to stating raw that there is no one like her, the 30-year-old model consents to her Internet fans by sending them a provocative air kiss at the beginning of the video, an act that gives rise to the best part of it, when the camera makes a very pronounced approach to his Miss Bumbum.

It should be noted that thanks to Suzy Cortez wearing a tiny bikini, her followers can appreciate the cinnamon color of her skin, which in addition to this provocative and voluptuous detail, is slightly wet by small beads of sweat, the same as the Brazilian model seems to enjoy since the movements he makes do nothing more than cause them to continue to come out of the pores of his skin, flooding the environment with a smell that incites the worst and most secret fantasies of those who are witnesses, either at a distance or in the first person, to witness that burning moment.

For her part, Miss Bumbum 2019 uploaded a short video a few hours ago to her TikTok in which she is in charge of supporting all the women who watch her content. In the short video, Suzy Cortez sends a message of strength to the women, telling them that “strong women never give up.” And coming from whom the advice comes, it is well worth it for the women who see it to take it into account, since Cortez is a very good example that perseverance in goals gives great results when they are on the right path and they have clear goals.

On the other hand, as is the custom of the Brazilian model, she shared on her Twitter some provocative photos with which she wants her followers on her other social networks to join her OnlyFans account, where they can really enjoy content and benefits exclusive.