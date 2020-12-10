Paty Navidad Causes a Stir for Criticizing “Idol Kids” and Gender Ideology

The actress and singer, Paty Navidad, causes controversy for her reaction to Alex’s participation in the final of the Telecinco program

Paty Navidad is once again causing a stir on social networks for her “misguided” comments. On this occasion, she generated debate for her opinion that the children’s program “Idol Kids” tries to “impose gender ideology ” on its participants.

The Mexican posted on Twitter a fragment of the end of the program broadcast by Telecinco. In this material, young Álex appears with a long blue skirt that moves in the style of Rocío Jurado, while she performs the song “Amante de Abril y mayo”.

“Spain is one of the strongest exponents of the UN’s 2030 ‘gender ideology’ agenda. I respect everything …, but I do not get used to these new modalities that adults with political agendas try to impose as normal on our children and their families, “wrote the actress.

Some of the Twitter users supported Paty Navidad’s position and expressed their dissatisfaction with the gender ideology, with all kinds of arguments.

However, not everyone shared that opinion. Some people even questioned the position of Christmas, as was the case of the Mexican skater Jorge Luis Martínez, who replied: “He who really respects never puts the word ‘but’ after his statement.”

For his part, the host of the program, Jesús Vázquez, expressed his pride in the participation of the young artist.

“Just to see Alex free and happy in his bata de cola and his family proud and excited, it has been worth doing ‘Idol kids’,” he wrote.

España es de los más fuertes exponentes de la agenda 2030 de “Ideología de Género” de ONU. Respeto todo… pero no me acostumbro a éstas nuevas modalidades que adultos con agendas políticas tratan de imponer como normales en nuestros niños y sus familias.

pic.twitter.com/bNZ41WJm0X — 𝖯𝖺𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖼𝗂𝖺 𝖭𝖺𝗏𝗂𝖽𝖺𝖽 🇲🇽 (@ANPNL05) December 5, 2020

It is worth mentioning that in recent times, the Mexican actress and singer has stood out for the series of comments she has posted on social networks, which are often questioned, criticized, and debated. For example, a couple of days ago he assured that the UN seeks to sterilize the population with the covid-19 vaccine.