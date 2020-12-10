Miley Cyrus Will Delight With Special Presentation on YouTube Alongside Billy Idol

Through her Instagram account, the singer Miley Cyrus announced that she will have special presentations on YouTube alongside Billy Idol and other guests

United States.- Continuing with the promotion of her new album, the American singer Miley Cyrus has prepared a pleasant surprise for all her followers and it is a special collaboration with YouTube for exclusive presentations through the program “#ReleasedOnYT”, were revealed that he will perform ‘ Prisoner ‘, his most recent single in collaboration with Dua Lipa and will have as a guest the rock legend, and one of his favorite artists, Billy Idol, with whom he also collaborates on the song ‘ Night crawling ‘, included in his album “Plastic Hearts”.

It is through Instagram where Cyrus shared a video of a bit of what will be seen in this important special about his new album, revealing that he will be talking about his new music, as well as a special presentation of his song with the British Dua Lipa and that he will sit next to his favorite singer of all life (Billy Idol), probably for an interview.

Miley’s voiceover is heard during the passage of the video, as well as exclusive scenes of what will happen next Thursday, December 10 at 11:45 p.m., which is why she assures that she is not to miss, inviting all its fans to make a reminder on YouTube, a platform where the virtual event will be enjoyed exclusively.

Something that has caught the attention of his fans too much is that he later shared a video of Billy Idol acting in a “strange way”, anticipating what could be a live performance of the song ‘ Night crawling ‘, in which they have collaborated for ” Plastic Hearts “, Miley Cyrus’ seventh studio album, released on November 27 worldwide.

Prior to this announcement, the singer shared another video wearing a leather outfit worthy of a rockstar and left everyone very emotional, as we can see the moment and their reaction in which they tell her that her new album has reached number one among the rock albums of her country, showing the most appreciation for the support of her fans and all the people who helped her carry out this project.

The singer decided to write an open letter to her fans and dedicated messages to each of her collaborators; Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Stevie Nicks, and Dua Lipa. “It’s official. #PlasticHearts is the number one rock album in the country. My mind is racing and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. Thanks to all the creative collaborators involved in this project! If one person was missing, I would not be writing. this message, “he shared.

He also spoke about the words of his three idols and shared: “To my fucking idols @joanjett @billyidol and @stevienicks, your blessing, guidance, inspiration, and validation mean everything to me. Even though they will tell me I need the validation of no one but myself. The confidence I have in who I am / in what I am doing comes from the values ​​that were instilled in me by seeing you as my role model from the beginning, “he explained.

The messages Miley Cyrus dedicated to Joan Jett: “I have to thank you for my love of leather, playing music at a profane high volume level and for my uncompromising sense of identity. I fucking love you.” To Stevie Nicks: “Your words have been coming out of my mouth for as long as I can remember … but mine that flows from yours is still surreal. Your generosity is unrivaled. Thank you for lending your magic! I will forever be your “smiley face”… I love you “.

To Billy Idol: “We’ve been ‘screaming rebels’ since 2012 when I brought a picture of you into the living room and said ‘I want to look like this.’ You are cheeky, bold, unapologetic, and authentic in a way that I am honored to witness. I appreciate you deeply”. And finally, to her new friend Dua Lipa: “Thank you for allowing me to cover you in cherry juice, lick your face, and play a dirty rock club with me! Your fearlessness is all that could outshine your fabulous. I will love you forever.”.