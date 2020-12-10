Maribel Guardia Reflects on Life in an Elegant Blue Dress That Marks Her Curves

Like no other artist of the Mexican show, Maribel Guardia at 61 wears the best physique and now she can be seen in an elegant blue dress that marks her envied curves

Mexico.- Maribel Guardia continues to be one of the most beloved conductors of the small screen, without forgetting that she is a famous movie star who achieved great success on the big screen, and is that at 61 years old no one can look better than her. That he has shown on different occasions either in his participation in entertainment programs of the Mexican show or by sharing photos and videos through his Instagram profile.

Once again, the beloved Costa Rican host and actress is once again the center of attention as she reflects on life and poses in front of the camera lens with an elegant outfit that is made up of a very jovial dress in blue, a select neckline, and a slit. at the bottom that revealed her shapely legs.

The elegant garment that she wore, surely signed by an expensive and recognized brand, was accompanied by incredible Louboutin heels in nude color, long earrings, and a high ponytail with her emblematic long black hair, which she has also preserved thanks to the fact that Go to the best stylists and use the most important and valuable products on the market.

The singer also reflects at the bottom of this photograph about life and wrote: “We are rich when we have Health, family and a real friendship, the rest are luxuries”, surely referring to all those people who fortunately have managed to get rid of not get sick from it. Covid-19, that disease that continues to plague the world since the first case was announced in December 2019.

As many already know and have realized, Maribel Guardia to 61 years old still looks a body of a young woman, but not only that but a face that really does not look her age, although it is known to have gone to different operations to achieve this, she has also taken extreme care with her face, always using the best products and carefully selected for her skin type, as well as doing rigorous diets and elaborate exercise routines to maintain a physique often, without leaving aside that the hair is another of its attractions, as it keeps it long and without any type of abuse.

And when we talk about fashion and good taste, it is known that the beautiful model Maribel Guardia is also a fashion icon, because for years she has learned what style of clothing to use to enhance her body in the best way, such and as she recently did when showing off her ostentatious Christmas tree, looking up to the side in a golden outfit that didn’t even need to see the star on top of the pine tree, as she shone even better.

It was also through Instagram where he shared a photograph standing next to his Christmas pine tree, this is of considerable height, decorated with large ribbons, accessories with the theme of the date, and a giant Mickey Mouse that stood out in the middle, without forgetting the gifts and other decorations that he placed on the floor, because even in that the singer had a great focus.

But without a doubt, the great attraction of the photograph was herself, since we saw her pose as a whole model with a heart-stopping body, which managed to look great in a gold-colored dress with diamonds, with open sleeves, but very jovial, as well as high-top sneakers of the same color that gave the chic touch to her outfit.

Although it was not the first time that we saw her show off her beautiful Christmas tree, it was at the end of December when Maribel decided to place it in her living room, wear red and black checked pajamas, and pose next to his grandson José Julián, son of his first-born Julián Figueroa, whom we saw as a beautiful little elf.