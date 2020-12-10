Images of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop From “Hawkeye” Leaked

Yesterday, photos of actress Hailee Steinfeld personified as Kate Bishop from the television series “Hawkeye” were released on Twitter.

In the photographs, you can see the beautiful Hailee Steinfeld with the costume that characterizes the character of “Kate Bishop” with its already representative colors: purple and black. Likewise, his bow and arrow could not be missing, as we remember that since its inception, this has been the artifact that this character, a member of the Young Avengers, has used to face great battles.

Katherine Bishop, better known as Kate Bishop, is a fictional superhero belonging to the Marvel Universe. She is the third character and the first woman to acquire the name Hawkeye after Clint Barton. His costume is inspired by Hawkeye.

This character appeared for the first time in 2005, in the first issue of Young Avengers, written by Allan Heinberg and drawn by Jim Cheung. However, in Spanish, it was published until April 2006.

The production team of the television series ” Hawkeye ” will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ), within the series that are preparing to be released on Disney soon, among which are: “Loki”, ” WandaVision “and” Falcón and The Winter Soldier “.

On the other hand, it was revealed that “Hawkeye” will have the participation of other great actors such as Vera Farmiga as “Eleanor Bishop”, and Tony Dalton in the role of “Jack Duquesne”

Recall that the American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld became known after her success in productions such as “My life at seventeen”, “Bumblebee”, “Romeo and Juliet”, “Charlie’s Angels”, among others.