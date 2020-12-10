Everything You Need to Know About Yosstop, Famous and Controversial Youtuber

The influencer has had a long and successful career, leading to many subscribers and also many controversies and criticisms on social networks.

Yoss Hoffman, known among the YouTube community as YosStoP, is one of the most influential YouTubers in Mexico and Latin America, and also one of the most controversial.

Starting in 2011 his career on the famous video platform, the number of subscribers he has today exceeds 8.8 million, generating between 100,000 and 500 thousand views in the videos he uploads to his channel.

The Youtuber focuses her content mainly on comedy, making sketches, challenges, tags, and answering questions from her followers. It also has another channel for social criticism, where it discusses current viral issues on the internet.

She is also the sister of the also controversial YouTuber, Ryan Hoffman, better known as DebRyanShow, with whom she has done multiple collaborations for her channels, and with whom she has publicly starred in fights.

While comedy and viral are the essential part of the YosStoP channel, his first forays into YouTube focused mainly on recommendations for movies, books, series, and movies.

The Youtuber is no stranger to the artistic medium because before creating her own content she participated in some television series for Canal Once and TV Azteca.

Likewise, she has made her own series both as an actress and behind the scenes, exclusive for her YouTube channel, among them ‘Desubicados’ and the most recent ‘Unfollow’, where the dark side that YouTubers live is explored.

He has also starred in other projects for the small and big screens, such as the series ‘The Switch’ and the horror short film ‘El Reflejo del Diablo’.

Also in music, he has released some songs, with the humor that characterizes his YouTube content, among them his ‘Roast Yourself Challenge’, and the recent song ‘Lady Cancelada’.