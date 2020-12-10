8 Years After Jenni Rivera’s Death, Myths Continue

On December 9, 2012, the singer of the band Jenni Rivera suffered a plane crash in the ranch “El Tejocote”, in Iturbide, Nuevo León where she lost her life, today at 8 years of death these are still the myths

Mexico.- Today marks the 8th anniversary of the death of the so-called Diva de la Banda.

It was on December 9, 2012, when Jenni Rivera, interpreter of songs like “Mariposa de Barrio” and “Basta Ya” lost her life after the plane that transported her from Monterrey to the Mexican Capital collapsed, after the last concert that offered at the Arena Monterrey before more than 15 thousand people.

Despite the time, the tragic event continues between myths and different versions, such as that everything was due to an air problem or that it was even a homicide orchestrated by organized crime.

The latter as a result of the death threats that the FBI, months ago, made the artist know that there was an organized crime cartel against her.

Jenni Rivera also died without having fully reconciled with her daughter Chiquis, who allegedly had a relationship with Esteban Loaiza, the Diva’s husband.

During her last show, Jenni Rivera dedicated “Paloma Negra” to her eldest daughter, who now follows in her footsteps in music.

Throughout these eight years, the Rivera family in partnership with producers from different fields have been in charge of keeping the artist’s name current, either through bioseries, a tequila brand, and songs that she left, which have been posted.

Rivera’s next project is to launch a book aimed at children.

“We are going to do a book about Jenni’s history, but for girls from four, six years old,” said Rosy, sister of the Diva de la Banda.