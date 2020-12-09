What the Beautiful Yanet García Means to Her Boyfriend Lewis Howes

After ending her courtship with gamer Douglas Martin, the former weather girl from the Hoy program, she began a love affair with businessman Lewis Howes

Yanet García has been dating for almost two years with the American Lewis Howes, whom she met through Instagram. After giving “likes” to each of the publications that the former weather girl made, they began to chat through messages and little by little one thing led to another. The 37-year-old former football player is very much in love with the beautiful television host from Monterrey, Nuevo León.

It is enough to read some of the many messages that he has published on his Instagram feed, to know how much Yanet García means to him. The businessman also confessed that sometimes there are some conflicts due to not being able to understand each other. “She is from Mexico, I am from the United States, she speaks Spanish, I speak broken English. Her love language is acts of service, while mine is physical contact and words of affirmation.”

Also, Lewis Howes mentioned that the cultures of both are very different because what could be offensive for his beautiful girlfriend, for him could be normal. He highlighted that she is an introvert and he is an extrovert.

“With all these challenges, we do our best to come together and grow personally, it is not always easy, but when we put ourselves in the shoes of others and focus on love and patience, in the end, it seems to work. Thankful for all your love Yanet “.

In another of his posts on his Instagram profile, where he has 1.6 million followers, Lewis Howes said that a healthy relationship is one in which two independent people who are constantly growing, do everything possible to help the other person to become the best version of themselves.

“You must not find someone who ‘completes’ you and you do not need a ‘better half’, you both must go on your own journey, strive to fulfill your purpose and grow to be better, I am grateful for all the love and lessons with this Latina passionate ❤️ “.

But the influencer is not the only one to share loving messages on their social networks. Previously, the statuesque Yanet García dedicated these words to him: “the best love story is when you fall in love with the most unexpected person, at the most unexpected moment.”

A few days ago, the former weather girl from the Hoy program returned to Mexico City to be part of the cast of conductors of the 2020 Telethon, where she was reunited with her friend Galilea Montijo. The charismatic Héctor Sandarti and Marco Antonio Regil were also present as presenters. During her participation, the actress also stated that it had been a difficult year, but for other people it had been more difficult, “that’s why we are here together to help so many children and adolescents who need us.”

In his Instagram account, his boyfriend asked all his followers to see his beloved on the Telethon: “grateful for all the love and magic that comes into your life, when you are with someone who inspires you. Who else has had that feeling before? And proud of this incredible woman who will be on the Telethon all day today. Make sure to watch Yanet, to see what magic she creates at Telethon Mexico ❤️ “.