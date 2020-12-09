We Are Hallucinating With All the Gifts That Kourtney Kardashian Has Sent to Rosalía

It is a huge cart from Poosh (the blog of the oldest of the ‘klan’) that contains lingerie, cosmetics, and even a vibrator. We are freaking out!

As you know, Rosalía is very close to the Kardashians. It has been almost two years since the ‘Malamente’ singer began to become intimate with Kylie Jenner and, since then, her relationship with the ‘klan’ has been taking hold. In fact, she has already attended one of their famous parties and has even witnessed a fight between the sisters.

Among the whole family, the Catalan gets along especially well with Kourtney, with whom she usually exchanges messages and comments on Instagram. And it was precisely the oldest of the Kardashians who gave her a gift that left us with our mouths open.

Kourtney has sent Rosalía a Poosh cart – her lifestyle blog – so big that even the singer has freaked out when she received it. In the videos that she has shared in her ‘stories’, we have been able to identify a lot of different things and some are perfect details to give this Christmas, especially a vibrator that the Catalan has been slow to identify because it looks like a facial cleansing device, but not!!