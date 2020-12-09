This Is the Luxury Apartment That Sacarlett Johansson Is Selling in New York

The Marvel star intends to sell the property for the amount of $ 2.3 million, which measures 1,300 square feet of space

United States.- Scarlett Johansson put up for sale her exclusive and luxurious penthouse located on the Upper East Side of New York City, after having contracted nuptials with the actor and comedian Colin Jost in an “intimate ceremony.

The Marvel star intends to sell the property for the amount of $ 2.3 million dollars, which measures 1,300 square feet of space, which consists of two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and office.

In the master bedroom, you have a large dressing room and an outdoor space. The living room opens onto a terrace with great views of the city.

While the kitchen is equipped with a porcelain sink, marble countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances.

It is worth mentioning that the protagonist of Black Widow, acquired that department in 2008, for the amount of $ 2.1 million dollars, as indicated by Grosby Group.

Although the idea is to sell the property, it is also available for rent for $ 6,500 per month.

The local media detail that Johansson and Jost, who got engaged in May 2019 after two years of relationship, were married in the town of Palisades, in the state of New York, where they say that the actress bought a house for 4 million dollars in 2018.

It was “Meals on Wheels” through their social networks, which on October 30 broke the news of Scarlett Johansson’s marriage to Colin Jost.

We are delighted to announce that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married this past weekend, reads the post

This is the first marriage for Jost, and the third for Johansson, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she had a daughter.