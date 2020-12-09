The Controversial Pose of Abigail Ratchford That Conquered Millions

The American model and actress published a couple of photos that her followers fell in love with on Instagram

United States.- The American model and actress Abigail Ratchford, who usually becomes the news for her publications on social networks, did it again, this time a photograph published on Instagram drove her millions of followers crazy.

The publication consists of two images, the same capture but one in color and the other in black and white, so that everyone is satisfied regardless of their different tastes.

In the photo, Abigail Ratchford is seen sitting sideways in a wooden chair perched on a white ceiling, with natural lighting that allows for a better appreciation of the details of the clothing.

The model wears a set of lingerie with black tones that stand out in her light brown skin. On her legs, she wears elegant black stockings accompanied by a pair of high heels,

The rest of the set consists of an upper part, a bra with leopard-type prints, and the lower part is a piece with very little fabric, which undoubtedly reveals some of the main physical attributes of the model born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States. United.

The publication made by Abigail Ratchford so far accumulates more than 42 thousand hearts (likes/likes) in approximately nine hours, while hundreds of comments flatter the beauty of the young woman.

Accompanying the post, he published the following text: “Not all heroes wear capes;) which one do you like more !? Comment below”, which due to its translation into Spanish: “Not all heroes wear capes;) which one do you like more ? Comment below “.

Now it is your turn to decide, which of the images do you like the most? Color or black and white?