Renata Notni Enjoys Quarantine With Her Dog With a Funny Photo

The beautiful actress enjoyed her day at home with her pet with a photo that made many laugh on social networks

Mexico City.- The beautiful actress of the Televisa company, Renata Notni shared a photo in networks that showed the love she has for her pet, a small expressive puppy that was worth a funny photo where both are happy to spend the quarantine.

Among the data of Renata Notni it is known that she is originally from Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, and who is 25 years old, is in the prime of her youth and wastes beauty on social networks where she has thousands of followers who venerate her for her talent And beauty.

The beautiful actress who for her gifts is remembered for projects such as the telenovela Code Postal, in 2006, where she shared performances with great actors such as Ana Bertha Espín, Gabriela Goldsmith, Africa Zavala, Jéssica Coch, and José Ron.

Renata is also a fan of sharing everyday moments on social networks, from her trips to her exercise routines, being that she is strict in this regard, which has earned her a slim figure.

His most recent performance on the small screen took place between 2019 and 2020 in the series The Dragon, together with Sebastián Rulli, a production by Lemon Films and W Studios for Televisa in which he wasted beauty, but also once again demonstrated his talent.

Fortunately, the actress did not give news of having been infected with Covid-19 after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in February, but of course, the work between the artistic medium has decreased.