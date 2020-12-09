Olivia Jade: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Speaks for the First Time Since Her Mother Left Prison

She is at the heart of the scandal and yet this is the very first time that Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin, has spoken publicly after the college admissions scandal that sent her parents straight to jail.

On the “Red Table Talk” show broadcast by Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow on Facebook Watch’s, the 21-year-old recounted how she had experienced the whole affair: “I felt so ashamed and embarrassed… even though I didn’t really 100% understand what had just happened because there were a lot of things that when I applied I was not fully aware. “Because the young girl then thought that everything was normal:” A big part of being privileged is not knowing that you are. So when it all blew up, I didn’t feel bad. I didn’t tell myself that it wasn’t fair and that a lot of people didn’t have it. I was in my own bubble. Focused on my comfortable little world. For her and several of her friends,

Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had paid nearly $ 500,000 to Southern California University to make sure their two daughters, Olivia and Rose, were admitted. They had also falsified their records so that they were recruited as members of the rowing team when they had never participated in any sports competition or even taken part in a single training. The eur parents were sentenced to two months in prison for Lori Loughlin and five months for her husband as well as heavy fines.