Millie Bobby Brown Would Have Her Own Netflix Action Franchise

The details of this news are few but it was Daniel Richtman who revealed the first information about the Netflix agreement with Millie

It is fair to say that Millie Bobby Brown has been good for Netflix, from her pivotal role in Stranger Things to the recent success of Enola Holmes.

And now, we hear through Daniel Richtman that the 16-year-old actress is reportedly getting a big first-look deal with Netflix, which includes headlining her own action franchise for them.

While details are still scant, it certainly seems clear that the streaming platform wants to continue working with Brown as much as possible.

The actress is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Eleven on Stranger Things, where over three seasons she gradually went from being treated as a laboratory experiment to becoming a powerful hero.

She has also realized her wasted years of socializing and, in her most recent career, had formed a romantic relationship with Finn Wolfhard’s Mike.

Her performance as Eleven has earned Brown many critical acclaims, including nominations for Emmy and other awards.

She has also built an impressive presence on social media and has become a role model for various brands, as well as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. With this in mind, it is sometimes easy to forget that she is only 16, given her ubiquity in recent years.

It’s not yet clear how an action-based series built around Millie Bobby Brown would play out, but she has proven capable of handling the genre through Stranger Things and the Godzilla movies.

Meanwhile, her starring role as Enola Holmes afforded her plenty of opportunities to show off her physical abilities, while she’s already lined up to fight a dragon in the feminist-themed fantasy Damsel, and star in the thriller The Girls I’ve Been.

However, it appears that Holmes is one of the main reasons Netflix is ​​seemingly willing to invest in Brown’s future, with the original film breaking records for the streamer in 2020.

We could definitely see her appear as a spy or a superhero. , and at this point, we’d be happy to see anything Millie Bobby Brown is featured in.