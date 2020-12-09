Miley Cyrus Reveals if She and Dua Lipa Had an Intimate Encounter

In an interview for “Howard Stern Show”, the “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed if she had any intimate relationship with the “Don’t Start Now” singer.

United States.- Well, well, well, it is no secret to anyone that the singer Miley Cyrus is particularly open-minded when it comes to issues related to sex, love relationships, addictions, and other taboo topics of society. The former Disney star has openly declared himself pansexual, which is why he has sometimes been caught kissing other girls.

Now, with her most recent hit, “Prisoner” with the singer Dua Lipa, many of her fans have wondered if they had some kind of intimate approach. Faced with these questions, the singer of “We Can’t Stop” has not hesitated. go out to answer such curiosity.

At this point, no one would doubt that “Prisoner” is one of the best collaborations of 2020 and a wet dream for lovers of both singers since they are two great pop eminences of recent times. The truth is that “Prisoner” since long before its conception was already a guaranteed triumph for the Australian and the American.

In the video released just two weeks ago, we can see that both women exploit their most provocative and wild side between them, something that is not unusual for the singer of “Midnight Sky” but a bit new in the image of the singer of “Break My Heart, “which fans were used to seeing in a way that, while sensual, did not border on the exuberantly sexual as Cyrus has often done for a few years.

In the video for “Prisoner” besides revealing to the followers of the “Mother’s Daughter” singer that she has decided to switch to a more punk-rock genre, you can appreciate the impressive chemistry that Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have with each other since Both are perfectly coupled to each other in the provocative movements they make.

It is due to the remarkable closeness between them that many fans have commented, both in the comment box of the official video on YouTube and in the different social networks, that they probably had some sexual encounter, beyond a simple friendship.

Derived from the revolution that broke out from the premiere of the “Prisoner” video clip, Miley Cyrus found herself in the need to face up to questions about whether she and the “One Kiss” singer had had sexual relations prior to recording the video.

In an interview on “Howard Stern Show”, the “Dangerously Undercover” actress revealed that this had not happened, not because of a lack of desire on her part, but because Dua currently has a boyfriend.

“We didn’t have sex, unfortunately. She has a boyfriend. I’m single and I can sleep with whoever I want and make me feel good for the first time in many years,” Cyrus mentioned with complete naturalness and sincerity.

Now with this information, fans will be able to see their speculations satisfied, or perhaps many will continue to dream that these two great exponents of the pop industry will have something more than a simple friendship.

It should be noted that in another of her most recent interviews that she is currently giving to promote her latest studio album “Plastic Hearts”, Miley Cyrus confessed, bluntly, that she has been resorting to cybersex as a result of the health contingency due to Covid- 19, to which he has kept her confined in his apartment.

“It has been an interesting time and at the same time a challenge for those of us who have met other people through dating. I have tried to stay safe and make it all virtual. I do a lot of sex through FaceTime,” Cyrus told E! News.