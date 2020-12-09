Margot Robbie’s Role in “Pirates of the Caribbean” Could Be LGBT +

According to the “Cinemacomics” portal, the “Once upon a time in Hollywood” actress would be interested in making her character in the highest-grossing pirate saga part of the community of sexual diversity

United States.- At this point in the film industry it is no longer surprising that Hollywood decides to put characters from minority groups as protagonists in its films, although many moviegoers protest against such changes, for not seeing reasonable logic. If you are one of those who detests these modifications, the following news will not please you at all: according to various rumors, it is said that the beautiful Margot Robbie would be looking to make her character in “Pirates of the Caribbean” part of the LGBT + community.

For about 2 years, Disney announced that actor Johnny Depp would not star in the new saga of films in the ” Pirates of the Caribbean ” franchise, due to the problems and accusations that weigh against him after his controversial divorce with the also actress Amber Heard.

Despite the enormous discontent that this news produced in the millions of Depp’s fans and that they will try to see how the role was returned to him, Disney looked for a new protagonist of the pirate saga, which is why it chose the “Wolf of Wall Street” actress in the starring role.

However, in addition to those two great details, so far nothing had been revealed regarding the plot of this new installment of the highest-grossing pirate movie. However, strong rumors claim that Robbie wants his character in the saga that premiered more than 17 years ago to be part of the community of sexual diversity, as revealed by the “Cinemacomics” website.

In addition to this feature, rumors indicate that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress wants this new film production to be completely different from the one released on June 28, 2003, when moviegoers were able to enjoy seeing the drunk for the first time. and mannered Captain Jack Sparrow played by Depp. It is said that one of these great changes would be centered on “female empowerment”.

It is well known that Margot Robbie in recent times has strived to carry the message that women, like men, can excel in different areas of life, regardless of gender. Such a vision could be seen in the movie “Birds of Prey” in which Robbie was involved as an actress and producer at the same time.

As mentioned in the portal “Cinemacomics”, the “Suicide Squad” actress usually demands, when signing a new contract for a film, to be able to “put a spoon” in the features that the characters she plays will have, so It would not be strange to see that if she has the desire to make her character in ” Pirates of the Caribbean ” part of the LGBT + community this ends up happening.

Another point that could nurture this rumor is what the portal “Wipy.TV” has argued since it is explained that giving a much more feminine perspective to the famous saga could help to remove the bad taste in the mouth that left the disastrous departure of the actor from the “Young Scissorhands”, with which they would be agreeing to give more pleasure to the female audience that yearns to see a woman as a protagonist.