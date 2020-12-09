Maite Perroni Shows off Her Angelic Beauty in an Image From Her Past

Maite Perroni is one of the protagonists of the series The game of keys and soon begins to record the second season of it

Mexico. Maite Perroni, originally from Mexico City (1983) and whose full name is Maite Perroni Beorlegui, shares on her Instagram account a photograph of her past and in which her angelic beauty shines. It corresponds to 2018 and was used for the cover of Vanidades magazine.

Maite Perroni, an actress who has starred in telenovelas on Televisa such as Care with the angel, likes to place images of her on her social networks that are important in her personal and professional life and that is the case of the one she shows now. Maite is one of the protagonists of the series The game of keys and soon begins to record the second season of it.

In this image, Perroni, who is also a singer, has long hair and is half-length; Undoubtedly, her beautiful eyes and face stand out, which have made her one of the most beautiful women in the world of Mexican entertainment.

Maite was a member of the Rebelde group and became famous during 2004, when the telenovela of the same name was broadcast on Televisa channel 2 and in which Anahí, Christian Chávez, and Dulce María, among others, also performed, and then began her career in solo as a successful singer and actress.

The beautiful artist formally began her career as a singer in 2013 playing Latin rhythms such as bachata, boleros, blues, and electronic music and with songs like Tú y yo, Loca, and Todo lo que soy has reached the taste of young people her age, many of them who admire her and follow her from her stage in Rebelde.

And in her role as an actress, she has starred in other soap operas such as My Sin, Triumph of Love, Cachito de Cielo, Before Dead Than Lichita, and La Gata; The last in which he intervened was in 2018, Papá a Toda Madre, where he shared performance with Mark Tacher, Sebastián Rulli, and Juan Carlos Barreto.

And in August 2019 the television series The game of keys was released, where also participates, in addition that she herself announced on her social networks that the recordings of the second season of the same series will soon begin, something that has her crazy happy.

The game of keys is screened through the Amazon Prime Video platform and, in addition to Perroni, Horacio Pancheri and Sebastián Zurita also perform; Regarding the second season, it has been made public that Alejandra Guzmán, Ela Valden, Fabiola Campomanes, and the singer Yahir will take part.