The Ecuadorian model and actress Joselyn Gallardo makes the networks explode with her publications in which she always shows how beautiful she is

Mexico. The Ecuadorian model and actress Joselyn Gallardo wastes beauty in a black swimsuit and her fans go crazy. Young, pretty, and with a lot of personalities, this is Joselyn, who became famous with her participation in the second part of the TV series Sin senos si hay paraíso.

Joselyn Gallardo always makes the networks explode with her publications in which she always shows how beautiful she is and this time she is no exception, as she poses on the beach in a bikini while savoring a coconut and her followers make her see that looks simply spectacular.

Martina! “,” UFFF! “,” And who doesn’t fall in love with you? “Are some of the comments that her fans write to Joselyn on Instagram, after seeing her pose with a tremendous smile.

Joselyn is originally from Guayaquil, Ecuador (1991) and since she was a child she was interested in pursuing a career as a model and actress, and according to information in her biography, she was 16 years old when she appeared in the Ecuadorian series Me enamore de una persona. , which gave him a lot of projection.

The beautiful actress is remembered for her participation in the Telemundo series Sin breasts there is no paradise in which she played Martina and also shared credits with actors Carmen Villalobos, Carolina Gaitán, Catherine Siachoque, Fabián Ríos, and Majida Issa, among others.

In an interview published by the El Universo portal, Joselyn shares that having played Martin in Sin breasts, there is paradise meant for her an opportunity that she took full advantage of and marked her professional life forever.

They called me and said ‘you are Martina, you stayed in character’. I couldn’t believe it, I screamed, I jumped, I cried, I had mixed feelings, I didn’t know whether to leave or not to leave, until I said no, I already fought for this and it is time to go. “

And Joselyn has many anecdotes to tell about what her work was in Sin senos si hay paraíso, among them, having been in a brothel in Colombia accompanied by people from the production of the television series to gather information and be able to better interpret her character, who was a manipulative and calculating woman.