Jenni Rivera’s Mother Tells the Truth About the Supposed Pregnancy of Her Granddaughter Chiquis Rivera

Doña Rosa Saavedra, Chiquis Rivera’s grandmother, assures that she will always tell the truth about her granddaughter’s life

Mexico. In recent days it has been speculated in different media that Chiquis Rivera is pregnant and that is why she would have looked for her still husband Lorenzo Méndez, in the middle of the divorce process that they both face, but it is Doña Rosa, Jenni Rivera’s mother and Chiquis’s grandmother, who reveals the truth.

According to information on various news portals, Mrs. Rosa Saavedra, who is 76 years old, spoke with various media and touched on the topic of Chiquis Rivera’s alleged pregnancy and with what she said, all speculation about it would have ended.

They are not created! The day Chiquis is pregnant I scream it wherever I want. There are no babies on the way in the family, for now, “said the matriarch of the Rivera dynasty.

The supposed news that Chiquis Rivera is pregnant arose after she was reunited with Lorenzo Méndez in El Paso, Texas, on October 19; It was reported that the businesswoman also looked for him because she is expecting a baby from him.

Janney Marín Rivera, Chiquis Rivera’s real name, married the singer Lorenzo Méndez a little over a year ago and weeks ago they both made public on their social networks that their marriage was coming to an end, in fact, she expressed feeling sad because she thought that their marriage would be forever.

And in a recent interview that Chiquis gave to People en Español magazine, he expressed that he misses Lorenzo a lot and gets sad because he is not with him; In addition, the singer of songs like Me vale, which she is promoting now, commented regarding a possible reconciliation with Lorenzo that there was not the slightest possibility that they would return as a couple.

And many things have been said regarding their divorce, among them that there were possible drug abuse and infidelity on Lorenzo’s part. Lorenzo and Chiquis were married on June 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, United States, where they decided to live, and after a little more than a year of marriage, they decided to separate.

Chiquis began her artistic career in 2014 by releasing the single Paloma Blanca and made her international television debut during the Premios Juventud by presenting her second single Esa no soy yo and has made a stage name for herself, despite rave reviews. and bad towards his person and career.