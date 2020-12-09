Jada Pinkett Smith: Das Geheimnis Ihres Teints

In the clip, for which the actress is not paid for advertising, but with which she simply wanted to bring her fans closer to her daily beauty ritual, Jada explains: “The steam opens your pores, moisturizes your skin and loosens any additional skin that you have on your face. ” The ‘Girls Trip’ star also cushions the skin on the neck and chest area. “Listen, try to include your chest and neck too, because it’s all connected, especially for women.” On steaming for a glowing glow, added the mother of two, who with husband Will Smith has daughter Willow, 20 and son Jaden, 22, added: “Steam is so healthy for the skin. It’s the thing that gives you the shine. It’s the thing that keeps wrinkles away. “