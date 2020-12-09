Galilea Montijo Looks Imposing in Her Elegant Winter Outfit

The television host Galilea Montijo does not stop surprising her fans on Instagram with her outfits according to the holiday season

Mexico. The conductive TV Galilea Montijo is surprising in Instagram fans with their outfits to match the holiday time and now puts his Instagram account in which an image appears wearing a suit, ideal for cold days.

Galilea Montijo, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and host of the television program Hoy, where she shares with Andrea Legarreta and Paul Stanley, among others, is always in fashion and with everything that sets a trend on social networks.

Galilea, who is also an actress and has starred as such in soap operas such as The Hidden Truth, along with Eduardo Yáñez, is one of the most spoiled Mexican conductors and also admired by the public in Mexico and surely other countries as well.

The beautiful Jalisco always looks majestic with everything she wears and her fans let her know; In addition to the fact that his outfits are always spectacular, something that draws attention is his shoes or sneakers with which he combines them and has a large collection of these.

In recent days, he also modeled an orange LatinGal teddy coat, which he combined with a tie-dye top, purple pants, and colorful tennis shoes, as well as sunglasses and in that way, he came to Televisa to join Hoy’s driving.

Gali, as her admirers and co-workers call her, is also a lover of boots, and this Christmas season she loves to wear and model them, in fact on Instagram she has also shared some outfits that allow her to wear them and she has all colors and designs.

Galilea, who was ill with Covid-19 weeks ago and in her social networks shared that she is already well, has the full name of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres and has gained fame thanks to her performance as a host on Mexican television, although in his beginnings in the show was dedicated to acting.

Galilea Montijo is a talented woman

In 1991, she participated in the successful children’s competition program TVO, which was conducted by Gaby Ruffo and Liza Echeverría, and two years later she won the beauty pageant La chica TV; That is how he took his first steps in the Mexican show business.

According to Wikipedia, the first great opportunity to drive comes to Galilea after receiving an invitation to be on the Vida Tv program alongside Héctor Sandarti and Lilí Brillanti and since then she has imposed a style as a host with which she could reach the taste of many viewers.

Today Galilea is one of the spoiled drivers in Mexico, and she also succeeds as a businesswoman because she already has her own clothing collection, designed in part by her and is doing very well in sales.