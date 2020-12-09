Eiza GONZález Reveals the Strong Health Problems She Faces

The singer and actress Eiza González left her fans shocked by revealing the harsh health problems she faces

Mexico.- It is known that Eiza González, when talking about her private life, is one of the most discreet and reserved Mexican artists, but this time everything has been different, since she was honest with her millions of followers on Instagram and revealed the severe health problems that she has faced since she was a child, shocking everyone with a tremendous photograph of a test that was performed.

The Mexican singer and actress shared a photo through her stories on Instagram where she reveals that she is extremely allergic to many things. The young woman commented: “Hello, my name is Eiza and I am extremely allergic to the entire planet Earth.” In the image, we can see a list of more than thirty foods that cause an allergic reaction and these are the most common.

Walnuts, salmon, cocoa, tomato, egg yolk, beef, strawberries, rice, mustard, or sweet potato are some of them; but also, corn, ginger, various shellfish, orange, tuna, broccoli, carrot, garlic, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, pork, turkey, cucumber, celery, cherries, coffee, almonds or lemon are the foods to which Eiza is allergic.

It was on her official Instagram profile where we saw the singer share a photograph that at first glance scared everyone, as it appeared face down with the marks where she was tested for allergies, although she explained that the image was taken immediately after to give him the injections, it is striking that on his right shoulder we can see marks with great redness and irritation.

“I don’t usually post personal things, but I have received many messages with questions. This is an allergy study, not a food sensitivity study. I have suffered from terrible allergies forever and allergies change, so I always have to take care of myself. I have received treatment for allergies since she was a newborn baby (injections) “, explained the famous Mexican actress.

“They do tests on your back and you wait for a while. This is right when they applied them. I already have hives all over the place, but it got worse! Too ugly to share. (Top right is a reaction to cats and horses I am allergic to death, so I react immediately as soon as I touch it) “, he continued.

And although she really faces strong health problems being allergic to almost all kinds of foods, the singer assured that this is not what worries her the most, but that since she was a child she has suffered respiratory diseases that make her part of the population of risk from the global pandemic by Covid-19, which is why he has been in great fear during these difficult times.

“My food allergies are the last thing that worries me, to be honest. I have struggled all my life with severe breathing problems (illnesses like sinusitis, infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, etc.), which is my biggest problem and my fear. bigger during this pandemic, obviously, “the singer shared as well.

The singer, who on very few occasions has spoken about her private life, also commented that she wanted to reveal these health problems she faces to raise awareness among her millions of followers and people in the world so that they do not take this disease lightly, already It can be a serious condition, even though many people don’t see it this way.

“Allergies are a real issue that many people do not take seriously and that can change the quality of your life. I am not an expert, I just struggle with them. But ask your doctor if they think you should do the study. And! I will survive! Ha, ha, ha, I promise. Thanks for the love, “concluded the actress.