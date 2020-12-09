COVID-19 Vaccine: Actress Paty Navidad “Bombards” Social Networks With the Alleged Truth

The actress and singer from Sinaloa Paty Navidad has the firm idea that the Covid-19 vaccine contains Nanotechnology that will modify the genetics

The President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, announced the vaccination program against Covid-19 in our country. According to the vaccination strategy, the drug to combat this virus will begin to be applied from the third week of this month of December.

Given this in her social networks, the Sinaloan actress Paty Navidad began to share several messages about the alleged truth regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. “Huge scandal uncovered, the vaccine destroys our immune system permanently, the disclosure forms do not inform volunteers that the vaccine could make them susceptible to more serious disease if exposed to the virus.”

To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports 1.55 million people died as a result of Covid-19. Regarding this, the 47-year-old singer also said, “99 percent of those who are blamed for lethal coronavirus have died when it is not, they have died due to other ailments and diseases, sometimes serious and poorly cared for. , not from a virus less than normal flu and 99 percent have recovered without the need for a vaccine. “

The Mexican government bought 34 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer, of which 250,000 doses will arrive in Mexico on December 17. Once in the national territory, the Covid-19 vaccine will be distributed by the armed forces and applied immediately from two vaccination nodes in Mexico City, in the center of the country, and Coahuila, in the center of the northern border.

On her Twitter account, Paty Navidad published that six people have supposedly died from the Pfizer vaccine: “two received doses against the coronavirus, over 55 years old. One suffered cardiac arrest 60 days after being inoculated, the other died after three days after receiving the dose of the drug developed by Pfizer and Biotech. “

Ana Patricia Navidad Lara, the full name of the singer who years ago won the “Señorita Sinaloa” beauty pageant, has the firm idea that the Covid-19 vaccine has a political objective: “it is the UN’s 2030 globalist agenda to establish NOM His accomplices are governments, the press, scientists, doctors and more. Nanotechnology will modify genetics, cause sterility, disease, and death. ”

La vacuna Covid-19 es objetivo político, agenda globalista 2030 de ONU para establecer N.O.M. Sus cómplices son los gobiernos, la prensa, científicos, médicos y más. Nanotecnología que modificará la genética, provocará esterilidad, enfermedades y muerte.💔pic.twitter.com/HUrj0jWuA1 — 𝖯𝖺𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖼𝗂𝖺 𝖭𝖺𝗏𝗂𝖽𝖺𝖽 🇲🇽 (@ANPNL05) December 5, 2020

These are the stages of the vaccination strategy, announced by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this morning: