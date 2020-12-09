Celia Lora Gets Into a Tub With Foam With a Friend

Celia Lora does it again, she got into a tub with foam where she unleashed the madness for looking too pretty

Celia Lora 37 returns to unleash all kinds of fantasies by their fans and the reason is for having gotten into a tub of foam with the reality star Ignacia Michelson, a native of Chile who became one of her best friends after having finished the recordings of Acapulco Shore, the place where the models met.

In the photo you can see Celia Lora originally from Mexico City with extraordinary beauty, she also appears with extraordinary makeup, while Ignacia Michelson was seen with a little contour, as it is what she likes the most at the time to put on makeup since the model has said it in some live where she gives some tutorials.

The photo of both women reached more than 100,000 likes and the comments for Celia Lora and her partner continue to increase, as they have always been filled with praise for how beautiful both women are, who has never denied their operations, as they are very transparent women In everything they say, that is why their fans are also thrilled with the beauty that they carry.

“You are tremendous but I like you very much like that”, “Hello good night, beautiful I hope you rest a lot and dream beautifully and that you have sweet dreams and I hope you enjoy it a lot”, “You are very cool beautiful eyes”, “How are you Celia pretty You are very beautiful, my queen “,” Beauty of a woman, beautiful angel, I love your blue eyes, “they wrote to Celia Lora in her photo.

For those who do not know, the pandemic has not stopped Celia Lora’s projects at all, whom we have seen action in all aspects, from reality shows to new videos on her YouTube channel, where she talks about very controversial issues, something that Celia Lora loves too much, who is a woman who is not afraid of anything that is why she is considered a rock star.

In addition, Celia Lora has been characterized by being a very direct woman who is not intimidated by anyone, because the times she has been in the eye of the hurricane for her explosive parties she immediately defends herself because she does not like to be in the mouth of all much less when they tell lies about her because it is something that she does not tolerate either.

Celia Lora has also become known not only because her figure represents a party in its entirety, but also because of how well the model dresses, who likes to appear with knee-length dresses with which she looks refined but without taking away that flirtatious touch that has characterized her.

Let us remember that Celia Lora continues as a single woman because although she has thousands of suitors, she has said that she is not interested in having a boyfriend at all, because she does not like to be accountable to anyone, they even want to conquer her with trips, but she does not It matters to him in the least, because he wants to develop in the world of show business.

Another thing that Celia Lora loves is going on a trip alone because she has declared herself a hermit woman who loves loneliness, she also likes to go out to the clubs without having to take care of the jealousy of a gallant, because the A beautiful woman, far from having to bear it, she would send him flying, since she does not tolerate drama.

It is worth mentioning that Celia Lora also unleashes madness when she makes promotions for sportswear, where leggings look fabulous to the model who has posed for Playboy.