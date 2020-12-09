5 Smart Dissertation Hacks 2020

Even though you might be truly interested in your PhD program, it’s typically an exhausting and painful journey that requires much effort. Probably, every student asks themselves how to make it easier and more successful. If you are one of those people who prefer to study smart not hard, consider the best hacks for dissertation writing below. Hopefully, they will speed up the process and help you make significant progress.

Stick to a schedule

Set a solid schedule for writing and don’t expect that it’s possible to sit down and write the whole dissertation at once. Take it seriously if you want to succeed with your work.

While making a plan, you should be realistic about your possibilities. Don’t think that you can schedule days or weeks for writing as you probably have got some other tasks too. Take into account that you will also need breaks, so you need to start as soon as possible to complete your thesis on time.

A consistent writing routine can make you more disciplined and productive. For sure, committing to a schedule leaves no room for procrastination. Besides, reaching the milestones you’ve set can give you a sense of accomplishment that motivates you to keep going.

One of the best ways to make scheduling easier is by using phone apps. You can download Trello or Wunderlist to tick off all of your writing as well as research goals. Exam Countdown can help you keep track of your deadline, while Todoist can remind you of them.

Take advantage of online tools for dissertation writing

Today, there are various online tools available for students to complete a thesis. They can be used for different purposes, such as to organize, edit, and get assistance with your dissertation.

You can use, for instance, TomBoy for note-taking and mind mapping or VUE for structuring and sharing information. EyePlorer can help you create charts and mind maps online, while Mendeley is effective to create your own library of research findings. Alongside different knowledge management tools, Writix helps with my dissertation writing when I face challenges that require specific skills. So you can turn to this service any time you come across some difficulties you cannot solve on your own and get prompt help.

Let bibliography helpers collect resources and format citations for you in order to focus more on the content of your writing. Check BiblioExpress that helps manage and edit bibliographic records, or Docear to discover and organize resources. If you need to format citations in MLA or APA styles, you can use Recipes4Success or GoBiblio. But in case ISBN is required, check Ottobib.

Find the best time

All people have different optimal focus time. Some of us are night owls that think best when the rest of the world is getting ready for bed, while others are early birds being productive in the mornings. Before you start writing your dissertation, define in which camp you fall. It’s really important to do that because studies prove: people are more efficient when they work on challenging tasks during the brain’s peak performance times. If you find your productivity period when your mind is clear and energy levels are high, finishing the dissertation will not be a big problem.

Leave an introduction to the last minute

For most people, it seems obvious to start writing with an introduction. However, education professionals often recommend doing it last. Let’s consider why this is a better approach.

First of all, one doesn’t really know how to introduce the dissertation that hasn’t been written yet. Hence, it might be daunting to even start it. Moreover, the initial thesis may change throughout the writing process, so you won’t need to rewrite the entire introduction if you leave it for the end. This can save you both time and nerve cells. Also, by the time you finish writing the main part of your dissertation, you can decide better what are the most important points of your work. In this case, an introduction will become a guide for the reader that helps to understand what it is abou. Besides, this approach allows you to make sure that your conclusion perfectly matches your introduction.

Stop editing while writing

Focus more on producing text than on editing. To get into the writing, lock up your inner editor, which is that irritating voice in the back of your mind telling you to search for typos or fix every mistake as soon as possible. This voice interrupts the workflow and makes you think of better expressions or revise sentences and paragraphs. Because of such an approach, you constantly stop to re-examine every word you write and cannot generate new ideas for your dissertation. This way, you might find yourself getting nowhere in the end. Of course, editing is needed, but only when it comes after producing the text.

Author’s BIO

Michael Turner is an academic writer and study coach. He specializes in dissertation writing for PhD students. Michael’s work is focused on helping young people achieve outstanding academic results.