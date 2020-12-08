Upload Suzy Cortez Provocative Photo in the Gym

With a suggestive photo, Miss Bumbum 2019 encourages her followers to pursue their goals in the sports field

Brazil.- Something that we have not tired of repeating to you, dear reader, is that the body of the Brazilian model Suzy Cortez is not the work of chance. Although it must be recognized that the structure of the hips that Cortez has is an incredible and fabulous inheritance of its deep and deep-rooted Latin roots, the truth is that Miss Bumbum 2019 works every day to be able to maintain such a statuesque and provocative figure. And a photo uploaded to his official Twitter account proves it.

The 30-year-old model is characterized by uploading videos and photos that forcefully and repeatedly invite her thousands of followers to dream of the most intimate fantasies they may have about the well-molded lines of the Brazilian, whether of her torso or of any other. part of her exquisite body.

Just as Suzy Cortez likes to constantly show her enormous and well-defined physical attributes, she also occasionally makes known to her followers some of the exercises that she performs to maintain the level of sensuality that she carries in her small body.

On this occasion, Cortez uploaded a photo where he can be seen sitting on a treadmill in the gym showing off his wonderful and fleshy tanned legs, while his great posterior attributes rest on the treadmill of the machine where the Brazilian model has Placed one of his hands to support himself and be able to take the ideal image to upload to his social networks and with the one he knows, in advance, he will enchant all those who like to see his virtual contents.

In the photo, you can see Suzy Cortez dressed completely in sportswear, ideal for the exhaustive routines that the 30-year-old woman does on the devices of this center that promotes health. Miss Bumbum 2019 appears with small pink shorts, a black blouse, and stunning pink, white, and black tennis shoes.

On one side of the image, the model puts “persistence is the way to success”, a message with which he invites his hundreds of thousands of followers not to give up on their sporting goals, since persistence and perseverance are what makes people succeed in life, which does not only apply to health goals.

Just as this time, the Brazilian model shared the photo at the time she was attending the place where she makes sure to work and preserve her spectacular and sensual physique, on other occasions Suzy Cortez has taken care of her fans witness how she executes the exercises that have kept her at the top of social media.

An example of the above is her most recent video uploaded to her Instagram account where it can be seen that the Brazilian model makes a very deep approach to her body so that anyone who likes to know how she does to have such a phenomenal physique can lend the due attention and learn promptly what exactly are the steps to follow.

In this video, Cortez teaches his fans to do the traditional squats, which are considered the ideal exercise to maintain a good lower rear trunk. In the multimedia file, you see Miss Bumbum 2019 performing the pelvic movements necessary to successfully perform this traditional exercise.

Finally, as is the custom of the beautiful Brazilian, she shared a provocative photograph in which she left little to the imagination, a file with which she seeks to attract different men who want to acquire the exclusive benefits that her OnlyFans account offers.