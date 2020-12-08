Universal Music Acquires Rights to Bob Dylan’s Catalog

Rock music legend and 2016 Nobel Laureate in Literature Bob Dylan sold the rights to his entire music catalog, which spans no less than 60 years, to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company announced yesterday.

“Representing the work of one of the composers of all time, whose cultural importance cannot be underestimated, is both a privilege and a responsibility,” said Jody Gerson, president of UMPG, without giving details of the agreement that includes no less than 600 songs. of the musician. The US media, however, point out that it could be valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dylan, 79, is the author of classic compositions from the history of contemporary music such as Blowin ‘in the wind, The times they are a-changing and Like a rolling stone, among others. According to Universal, his songs have been recorded no less than 6,000 times by artists in dozens of countries, cultures, and musical genres.

In 2016 Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, for “having created new poetic expressions within the great tradition of US songs.” The musician began in the Greenwich Village folk scene in New York in the 1960s and has since become a global cultural icon, continuing to release records and give concerts. Last June he released his latest studio album, Rough and Rowdy Days. EFE