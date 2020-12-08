This Is How Paty Navidad Looked at 23 When Mireya Was in CAñaveral de Pasiones

Cañaveral de pasiones is a Mexican telenovela that starred Daniela Castro and Juan Soler in 1996 and it was an event as such

Mexico. Cañaveral de pasiones is a Mexican telenovela that starred Daniela Castro and Juan Soler in 1996 and it was an event as such and in which the actress Paty Navidad, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico also participated. At that time he was 23 years old and he played Mireya in said melodrama.

Paty Navidad began to appear in Mexican soap operas in María Mercedes alongside Thalía and Arturo Peniche, in 1993, and was able to demonstrate her great talent as an actress, which is why she quickly got other opportunities in stories such as Los parientes silencio, with Lucero, and Beyond the bridge, next to María Sorte and Alfredo Adame.

The aforementioned stories and also those that would come to life at Christmas served to reiterate her quality as an actress, in addition to allowing her to show her beauty in its maximum splendor, as happened with Cañaveral de pasiones, a story produced by the late Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita, who was already married at that time.

Cañaveral de pasiones was, as in the case of the aforementioned stories, a success for Televisa and also in the life of Christmas, who at that time was 23 years old and was already enjoying a great moment in her professional life as a telenovela actress in Mexico.

The Sinaloan has made an important career as an actress in Mexico, has also recorded some albums years ago, but gave up her career as a singer and has focused solely on acting, especially on television.

But Christmas has caused controversy in recent months on social networks, as it has expressed its way of thinking about issues such as the coronavirus and particularly the Covid-19 vaccine and has asked people not to get vaccinated.

Christmas believes that the coronavirus pandemic is part of a conspiracy to change the world order and, according to a report in different news portals, has also ensured that injections against the virus will be used to manipulate the population through advanced technology.

And before her statements, in recent days the transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón asked her on social networks to stop saying nonsense since her statements are alarming and are based on false information, she also accuses her of wanting to draw people’s attention, generating controversy with completely false information.