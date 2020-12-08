This Is How Miley Cyrus Spends the Holidays

In one of her most recent interviews to promote her album “Plastic Hearts”, the “Prisioner” singer revealed how the end of the year parties are in her family

United States.- Surely many fans wonder how celebrities spend the various holidays that take place throughout the year and, on the occasion of the Christmas celebrations that are already around the corner, there will be no one during the Christmas dinner with their family make your theories about what kind of celebrations artists usually do on these dates. Many will claim that someone with the profile of singer Miley Cyrus most likely spends these parties in an unconventional way and they are right.

In a recent interview with the Sirius MX radio station in which the former Disney star signed Plastic Hearts, the “We Can’t Stop” singer opened up and decided to reveal how unconventional Christmas parties are at the Cyrus house and, To your surprise, what happens in the four walls of the actress of “The last song” is not very different from what happens at this time in the homes of many ordinary people.

Miley Cyrus revealed that during the end of the year parties, the members of her family often star in very, very heated discussions quite often, so much so that it is not uncommon to hear different types of blows directed towards different furniture, some words high-sounding and, finally, family reconciliation that is accompanied by multiple messages asking for forgiveness for the behaviors manifested.

In addition, the “Wrecking ball” singer mentioned that her family is very open to dialogue on different topics, no matter how controversial or uncomfortable they may be. Among the topics that are usually brought to the table during this last month of the year are conspiracy theories about the visit of extraterrestrial beings to planet earth, which fascinates Cyrus since she has expressed her desire for these beings to visit the Earth.

“Fistfights are a trademark of the house, as well as slamming doors and other blows to the furniture. And also many messages of apology. Besides, we all like conspiracy theories. I remember a year in which we started talking about aliens and the For a while I no longer talked to my brothers and my mother ended up crying. I love aliens, they seem super ‘cool’ and, although this year has not been very good, I think they are waiting for 2021 to arrive, “he said in “Prisoner” singer jokingly.

On the other hand, another of the jollitas that Miley Cyrus has left in her controversial statements during her interviews was the one she did for “E! News” magazine. In the new account interview offered to promote her latest studio album “Plastic Hearts”, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer confessed some curiosities about how she has coped with her intimate life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been an interesting time and at the same time a challenge for those of us who have met other people through dating. I have tried to stay safe and make it all virtual. I do a lot of sex through FaceTime,” Cyrus stated casually about his intimate life during the health contingency due to SARS-CoV-2.