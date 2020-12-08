Madelaine Petsch Denies Being Like Cheryl Blossom, Her Role in Riverdale

Red-haired Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch refused to be like her character and revealed what she did to make her fans discover what she really is

Madelaine Petsch, a young actress from the popular American series ‘ Riverdale ‘, is known for giving life to the character Cheryl Blossom, who especially in the first season we saw her as the villain, something that was marked in the audience who thought that Madelaine very possibly had the same attitude in real life than the fictional character.

The actress with South African roots confessed in an interview with Byrdie, that when the first season of the series Riverdale came out, fans perceived her not only as a believed on cameras, but also of the cameras, so Madelaine Petsch decided to open a YouTube channel so they could know what it really is, very different from the character Cheryl Blossom

“I was perceived not only as a bitch on camera but off-camera as well. Many fans were commenting on my Instagram photos saying things like: Is she pretty, but I bet she’s a bitch ‘or’ I bet she’s really bad in person. ‘And after a while, it really started to hurt my feelings. I mean, wow, I’m an actress and my job is to read what’s on the page, “Madelaine Petsch explained.

Therefore, the actress planned to make between 5 and 10 videos on YouTube to show what she really is to the followers of the Riverdale series, however, as she was creating content and getting involved in the production work, she decided to continue making videos without putting a limit- “So at first I was planning to only have five to ten videos to show everyone, hey, I’m a freak, I’m not bad at all, that kind of thing.”

“But then I really started to get involved in the editing process and I loved the fact that I was actually in charge of creating a complete product from start to finish. But originally, I was only intended to show my fans who I really am because I just come to Cheryl, “added the actress in the Byrdie interview.

The same actress understands the fans of the Riverdale series, mostly young since she confessed that she used to think that the actress Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen in the series Gossip Girl “I did not understand that Blake was someone completely separate from that character, “she explained.” And back then, there was no Instagram, so there was no way to have any kind of access to someone like her. But now, there are many ways to show my fans that Cheryl is not who I am and also to show my versatility. This is a way of separating myself. “

On her YouTube channel, Madelaine Petsch shares her healthy lifestyle, including morning routines, exercise, makeup, and her meal from a day of filming as a vegan actress. The actress who rose to fame for participating in the youth series Riverdale is much loved on social networks, where she is active by uploading content to her fans, who have made it clear that the actress does not resemble the character, Cheryl Blossom.

The fifth season of Riverdale is scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2021, with its well-known cast KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), and Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), the narrator. of the series.