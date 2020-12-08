Kate Middleton in Scotland: She Brings Out a Maternity Coat!

On Sunday evening, Prince William and Kate Middleton boarded the Royal Train for a 48-hour express tour of the UK. On Monday, December 7, 2020, the couple made a grand arrival at Edinburgh-Waverley station in Scotland, greeted with music by bagpiper Louise Marshall. All-day long, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to meet the workers mobilized on the front line in the face of the health crisis.

Once disembarked from the Royal Train, graciously loaned by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and William went to thank Scottish paramedics based at the Newbridge Rescue Center. For this first day, the Duchess of Cambridge brought out her long blue coat signed Catherine Walker, already worn on several occasions during official events: to attend a New Year’s mass with the Queen at Sandringham, in January 2019, but also during her royal trip to Norway, in February 2018, when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

To complete her outfit, the 38-year-old Briton bet on her Ralph Lauren heeled boots, the same ones she wore on Sunday night for her departure from London. An Amaia Kids flowery mask, a new Strathberry clutch, and Diana’s inherited sapphire and diamond earrings completed the look.

After Edinburgh, Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled to the town of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, in the north of England, to meet teachers and pupils of a primary school, dressed in Christmas colors. The Cambridges have inquired about the methods put in place by the teachers to maintain contact with their students during confinement. A subject that the parents of George, Charlotte, and Louis (7, 5, and 2 years old) master since they too had to home school, during their first confinement in their country house in Norfolk.