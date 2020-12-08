Gwen Stefani Unveils Reggae-Style New Song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani has released a new reggae-style song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” on December 7, 2020, local time.

Produced during Corona’s quarantine, the new song instantly goes back to her roots as a lead singer for the ska-punk band No Doubt.

Gwen commented on the song: “I can say that this song is back with new music. It’s a fun and friendly song that was inspired by the hope that it would bring a little joy to everyone. The idea was to make a song that feels a little nostalgic. So the tunes are ska and reggae, and I’m sure it reminds me of when I started music. I’ve never changed, but if you want to hear me a little more, here’s a little newer There is something. ”