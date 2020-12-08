Chilean Model Daniella CHávez Falls in Love With Her Short Blouse and That Crazy Pose

Daniela Chávez is a Chilean model who has become a sensation on social networks, in which she shares images of herself that allow her to show how beautiful she is

Mexico. Daniella Chávez, who is a model from Chile and one of the most famous in social networks today, falls in love with her fans by posing in a recent image that she places on Instagram with her short blouse and also that crazy pose that she puts, and how it is from the wait, his followers react excitedly.

Daniella Chávez became an Instagram star after posting nude selfies on social media due to being too upset at the Reina de Viña del Mar pageant, where she ranked third but was also named Christmas Girl of the Month in Playboy Mexico magazine of the year 2014.

As a result of the above, Daniella was able to become a world celebrity and is now admired everywhere, and the most surprising of all is that whenever she publishes a post on Instagram, she immediately gets the whole world to see it, make comments, and like them.

In another recent publication, she showed how she looks with a black dress that makes her look like a goddess and it occurred to her to ask her fans if they preferred her as an angel or a devil, which caused a series of unexpected comments.

With you … commit all the sins and continue being an Angel or Devil, “he wrote in the headline of the aforementioned image and put his followers in trouble, since they did not know which one to choose.

Even if you sin a thousand times you are still a little angel “,” Today, now always an angel “, were some of the responses to Daniella’s post from her millions of fans.

Daniella is a cosplay lover and through various possibilities, her personification of anime characters has been seen, she even has that it is quite special since she looks like a real Barbie, with a life-size box and she is clearly pretending to be one of the mythical personalities from the world of toys.