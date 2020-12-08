Bárbara de Regil Reveals How She Got the Role in the Movie ‘Blackout’

The Mexican actress and fitness influencer as part of the cast of the American film ‘Blackout’ and revealed how she got the role during the Covid-19 pandemic

Mexican actress Bárbara de Regil, known for her exercise routines and for starring in the series ‘ Rosario Tijeras ‘ closed the year of the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 3 million new followers and debuting in Hollywood in the film ‘ Blackout ‘ Directed by American filmmaker Sam Macaroni.

The fitness influencer shares credits on ‘Blackout’ with Mexican actor Omar Chaparro, and lead actors Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish. Bárbara de Regil shared how she got the role in the Hollywood movie that was filmed in Mexico City, during an interview on the Ventaneando program.

At the beginning of November, the Mexican actress confirmed her participation in the film through her social networks, she published the call of the Hollywood production “I’m going to leave this here … and I’m going to cry with emotion. My director Sam Macaroni I’m very happy and grateful to be part of this film, “wrote Bárbara de Regil.

It was this Monday when Bárbara de Regil explained how she was included in the film, where she pointed out that after conducting the casting they had given her a role with only one scene, to which she was delighted to participate, however, after the Director Sam Macaroni saw the influencer act and decided to leave her for more scenes.

They sent me a casting and they told me ‘it’s for an American movie, the director’s name is Sam I don’t know what’ All like that, I wow, what a father. I didn’t want to get excited if I didn’t stay, “he explained.

“I did the casting and everything, and in that they speak to me and they say ‘you stayed, only that your role is very small, that is, it is a participation’ and I ‘It is worth it, it does not matter to me that it is small’ Total that I do the first scene, we do the first reading of the script, the director stares at me, they had to kill me, he stares at me and says ‘We are not going to kill her, she is going to stay in more scenes’ … more, many more (scenes) “, shared excited actress Bárbara de Regil.

The influencer mentioned that although she is constantly involved in a controversy, she loves social networks, and just all that controversy has helped her grow the community of followers. There are more than 3 million new followers that Barbara de Regil has gained during the Covid-19 pandemic, where she shares her exercise and eating routines.

The cousin of the famous driver Marco Antonio Regil, 33 years old and with a daughter (Mar Alexa Regil) wears an incredible body thanks to leading a healthy lifestyle that has made her one of the most recognized influencers. Barbara is very few followers on Instagram to exceed 8 million thanks to the fact that she is constantly sharing videos and images with a positive vibe.