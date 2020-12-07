Why Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her First Studio Albums?

Many have been surprised by the small preview of the new version of ‘Love Story’, an emblematic song by Taylor Swift and here we tell you why he did it

United States.- A few days ago the name of Taylor Swift attracted all eyes, heading news headlines and becoming a trend on social networks, the reason is that a small preview of the new version of her emblematic and romantic song ‘Love was shared Story ‘, where he makes references to the stories of love and tragedy of Romeo and Juliet.

It turns out that for a commercial starring actor Ryan Reynolds, a small fragment of the song that was released more than a decade ago was used and everyone fell in love, as it was revealed that he would have asked the singer for permission to use it in said production, without imagining that it would quickly be noticed that it is a new version.

In this preview, we can find a Taylor with a much more mature voice than in the first version recorded twelve years ago, since it is obviously one of the changes that exist between adolescence and adulthood, but not only that, we find fresher and newer rhythms, although maintaining the original essence of the theme.

After revealing the reason for the uproar of the networks, many have questioned why it is that the singer is re-recording her first studio albums and here we will tell you in detail the reason, as well as the information that has transpired so far.

During her documentary for Netflix, titled “Miss Americana”, Taylor reveals that she no longer has the right to her old music and explains why. Apparently, all the recordings of those albums made her become one of the most famous artists in the world, that is, the recordings of her first six studio albums were owned by the Big Machine Label label, with which she worked during her career. the first decade of career.

But in June of last year, those originals were acquired by none other than one of their greatest enemies, the representative of stars like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, which in the words of Taylor herself, it was the “worst-case scenario” due to the “incessant and manipulative harassment that I have received at their hands for years.”

Later it became known that Scooter sold the rights to the first six albums of the American singer to a private equity firm called “Shamrock Holdings”, we are talking about the “Taylor Swift” records; “Fearless”, “Speak Now”, “Red”, “1989” and “Reputation”, leaving everyone shocked, because it prevented Taylor herself from buying those rights at all costs.

Managing to set up a whole media scandal between stars and dividing opinions, the singer revealed that she would begin to re-record all those songs that saw her grow up, promising to work on each and every one of those albums that she has not been able to recover since many of the musical productions are of his authorship both in letter and production.

Through Twitter, Taylor announced that: “I have recently started re-recording my previous music and it has proven to be exciting and satisfying from a creative point of view. I have many surprises in store. I want to thank you for your support through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming about, “leaving everyone very happy with the news.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

This means that the singer will now be able to make use of her songs, lyrics, and sounds, which, unlike the others, she cannot, since they are all under the control of other brands and she can request permission to use them, but that has been denied. on different occasions, which is why she is re-recording all her music so that she is the one who controls the subject completely and Scooter Braun does not benefit.

Although there is still a long time before we listen to her old music with her current more mature voice, without losing that special touch that distinguishes her from other artists, Taylor is very happy that her fans have already heard part of the new version of ‘Love Story’ in Reynolds ‘ commercial, even after all the suspicions, it was she herself who went to her official Twitter account to talk about the subject and said that while she was re-recording her albums, she invited her Swifties to listen to the first preview of the tracks, also sharing that he was working very hard to send the new music to his fans very soon.