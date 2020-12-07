Who Is the Mask ?: Elefante Comes Out in the Grand Semifinal and It Was Laura Flores

Tonight is the Great Semifinal of Who is the mask ?, where the first eliminated is Elephant, revealing his identity and was Laura Flores

Mexico.- Tonight the Grand Semifinal of Who is the mask? , commemorating to the maximum what was enjoyed throughout this incredible competition and the first eliminated of the night has been Elefante, revealing the famous below and was nothing more and nothing less than the talented Laura Flores.

During many episodes we saw this character interpret the best songs and showing great versatility, enchanting the judges and letting her personality flow through her disguise, to the point that everyone believed that because of her sweetness it was Angelica Vale who was below, but It was not like that, because when she revealed her identity we discovered that she was the actress Laura Flores.

Laura was very happy to participate in the program and shared with gratitude the new experience that made her have the most fun every Sunday in front of the investigating judges, who tonight decided to make it more personal and not have guests as in past episodes, where we saw artists like Itatí Cantoral, Mario Bautista, and El Escorpión Dorado.

Tonight there were five characters who faced each other, the remaining five from this mysterious competition; Polar Bear, Elephant, Disco Ball, Raccoon, and Zombie. For Elefante, there were predictions by Laura Flores by Consuelo Duval and Yuri, Érika Zaba by Carlos Rivera, and Violeta Isfel by Juanpa Zurita, ended in this way because it was the final bet of the researchers.

The following week you will be able to enjoy the Grand Final of Who is the mask and everyone is impatient to know who the celebrities are below the remaining characters, as well as to see the presentations they have prepared and see if they have hit the mark. your predictions.

Just last week we saw Unicorn take off his mask and it was Casandra Sánchez Navarro, who said she was excited about her participation in the most successful reality show on Mexican television at the moment and also confessed that she had fun giving the clues so that the judges found out who Unicorn was.

“I am a person who knows how to be grateful for what I have, I have had a lot of fun with this project and I loved my tracks because I made many fools, and yes, I lived a lot in the United States but I have spent more time living in Mexico,” said Casandra, who is the daughter of the actress Mónica Sánchez-Navarro, the niece of the actor Rafael Sánchez-Navarro and the granddaughter of the actor from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, Manolo Fábregas.

“I have brought out several green-gray hairs in my family, I am very funny, I am a rebel from Mexico and I like to travel a lot, I am also very sensual,” Unicornio commented during his participation when he cited some clues for the judges to discover who it was “, he shared as well.

In the program ¿Who is the mask ?, Since its inception, there have been chapters full of fury among the viewers of the reality show, broadcast through Las Estrellas and this Sunday, October 25, it continues to be everyone’s favorite program, same as he returned last Sunday the 11th with 18 new characters, four researchers, including Juanpa Zurita as the new member of the clan and Omar Chaparro and Natalia Téllez as the conductors.

What is Who is the mask?

Who is the mask? is a Mexican show produced by Televisa in collaboration with Endemol Shine Group and is the Mexican version of the South Korean talent show King of Mask Singer and together with the American The Masked Singer, Televisa is the second network in the American continent to obtain the franchise of said Program.