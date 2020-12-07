Who Is the Beautiful Kimberly Reyes, Actress of “Without Breasts if There Is Paradise”?

Before revealing her acting potential, Kimberly Reyes participated in the Miss World Colombia beauty pageant, obtaining the position of Virreina

Kimberly Reyes is one of the most beautiful women on Colombian television. Originally from the city of Barranquilla, she obtained great fame and artistic recognition after playing “Lucía Arjona” in 2014 in the telenovela “Diomedes, el Cacique de La Junta”, produced and broadcast by RCN Televisión (Colombian open television channel).

The actress was also part of the acclaimed Telemundo production ” Sin senos si hay Paraiso. Before the departure of the Colombian actress Majida Issa, Kimberly Reyes took her place in this television project, a sequel to “Without breasts, there is no paradise.” The also television host entered the last chapters of the third season and was also throughout the series “The end of paradise”, which marked the end of this story based on the book by Gustavo Bolívar entitled “Without tits if there is paradise”.

The beautiful Kimberly Reyes had her acting debut in 2011 in the telenovela “El Joe the legend”, where she gave life to “Luz Mary”; This melodrama was also produced by RCN Televisión. It should be mentioned that thanks to her excellent role, she won the TVyNovelas Award in 2012 as “Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela.

Before revealing her acting potential, in 2009, she participated in the Miss World Colombia beauty pageant, obtaining the position of Virreina. He also represented his native country at Miss Globe International in Albania. Her foray into television professionally occurred when she was selected to host the show “Sweet, the sweet taste of gossip.”

Kimberly Reyes has her own line of makeup and fragrances “Kimberly Reyes B&C”. She is passionate about fashion, traveling, spending quality time with her family and friends. On October 19, 2016, she married Federico Severini, who is not part of the entertainment world, in Las Vegas, Nevada (United States). Two years later they held their religious wedding in Cartagena.

From the little that is known about her husband is that he is one of the partners of the Tepichi Foundation, which works for the welfare of Guajiro children (who live in the territories of La Guajira in Colombia and Zulia in Venezuela).

“Your love is the best gift I have received. Your firmness, your heart, your nobility, and your honesty made me fall in love, you are a man of those who almost does not exist anymore, you are a gentleman in every sense of the word, you give me strength, you spread my wings, you support me, you inspire me, you give me absolutely everything I need to smile, I love your laughter, your games and even your days of bad mood make me grow, today I am a completely different woman, you transformed me, you made believe in love, in magic, in everything that I never thought someone could offer me. Thank you for being my best friend, for choosing me as your wife, for simply being the best for me “, is one of the many loving messages that we can find on the Instagram account of the actress, who is currently 32 years old.